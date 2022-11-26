The Laurens County Shrine Club is conducting a bicycle drive this Christmas season.
The bicycles will be distributed to children in Laurens County. The Laurens County Shrine Club is partnering with local organizations to make sure the bicycles are properly distributed to those children in Laurens County who have a sincere need this holiday season.
Laurens County Shrine Club members are asking for the community’s help to make this a joyous Christmas for those less fortunate in Laurens County.
If you would like to make a monetary donation or donate a new bicycle for this cause, please contact Noble B.R. Smith from the Laurens County Shrine Club at (864) 923-2247.
