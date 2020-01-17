Presbyterian College set to host Southern Film Circuit for the fifth year

The President’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who earned a 4.0 grade point average for a semester. PC is proud to recognize the following students for making the President’s List during the Fall 2019 semester:

  • Ms. Kenedie Taylor Conaway, of Clinton

  • Ms. Mary Katherine Kelly, of Clinton

  • Ms. Skylar Nicole Leopard, of Joanna

  • Ms. Melody Hope Moore, of Gray Court

  • Mr. Dillon Joshua Snead, of Clinton

The Dean’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average. PC is proud of the following students for making the Dean’s List during the Fall 2019 semester:

  • Mr. James Wilson Armstrong, of Gray Court

  • Mr. Jonas Davis Ha, of Gray Court

  • Mr. Matthew James Duncan, of Clinton

  • Ms. McKenzie Grace Edmisten, of Laurens

  • Ms. Vanessa Huerta-Flores, of Gray Court

  • Mr. Justin Curtis Nobles, of Cross Hill

  • Ms. Carleigh Wren Owens, of Gray Court

  • Ms. Reighley Lauren Pitts, of Clinton

  • Mr. Isaac John Ray, of Clinton

  • Ms. Trinity A’Dajha Tribble-Daniel, of Laurens