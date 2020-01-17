The President’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who earned a 4.0 grade point average for a semester. PC is proud to recognize the following students for making the President’s List during the Fall 2019 semester:
Ms. Kenedie Taylor Conaway, of Clinton
Ms. Mary Katherine Kelly, of Clinton
Ms. Skylar Nicole Leopard, of Joanna
Ms. Melody Hope Moore, of Gray Court
The Dean’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average. PC is proud of the following students for making the Dean’s List during the Fall 2019 semester:
Mr. James Wilson Armstrong, of Gray Court
Mr. Jonas Davis Ha, of Gray Court
Mr. Matthew James Duncan, of Clinton
Ms. McKenzie Grace Edmisten, of Laurens
Ms. Vanessa Huerta-Flores, of Gray Court
Ms. Reighley Lauren Pitts, of Clinton
Mr. Isaac John Ray, of Clinton
Ms. Trinity A’Dajha Tribble-Daniel, of Laurens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.