Due to several COVID 19 cases from offices inside the Hillcrest Judicial/Administration Building, Laurens County has announced changes to take place, beginning at 9am on Thursday, Oct. 15.
County offices located at the Hillcrest Judicial/Administration Building has suspended public access until further notice.
The following offices will provide services under these adjusted operations:
Laurens County Treasurer, Auditor and Assessor:
Assessor's Office 864-984-6546 Option 5, Auditor's Office 864-984-2535 Option 5, Treasurer's Office 864-984-4742 Option 5.
Laurens County Building Codes & Inspections:
Laurens County Voter Registrations:
Laurens County Magistrate and Municipal Courts:
Magistrates Court has temporarily suspended operations due to the courthouse being closed to the public. Anyone with a pending criminal/traffic case between the dates of October 15 through October 30 will be rescheduled. A summons will be mailed to you reflecting a new court date and time for you to appear. Clinton/Laurens Municipal courts will not be affected with this closure and will remain open during normal business hours. Laurens Magistrate Court will resume normal operations on October 30, 2020 unless further action is needed. Should you have any questions or concerns, you may call (864)681-0583 or email fhaupfear@co.laurens.sc.us.
The Clerk of Court is available by phone (864) 984-3538 with options. Business can be conducted through the treasurers drive thru for Register of Deeds and Clerk of Court. Staff will be available by phone and can email or fax information to public. For Clerk of Court( llancaster@co,laurens.sc.us) register of deeds (vbagwell@co.laurens.sc.us),
Laurens and Clinton Public Library:
The library will continue services while following DHEC and CDC recommendations to keep its staff and the citizens of Laurens County as safe as possible. This includes delivering books to the curb, waiving fines on overdue books and possibly story times via the Internet.
Call the Laurens Library at 864-681-7323 or the Clinton Library at 864-833-1853 for more information.
