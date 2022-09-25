The South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on September 27 and 28 in Laurens County.
The State Commission is composed of 15 members, including state officials and members appointed by the State Senate and the State House of Representatives. The Commission’s primary responsibilities include coordinating and assisting in the many state and local events leading to the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2026.
While in Laurens County, Commission members will tour the Musgrove Mill battlefield and Blackstock’s Plantation. On Wednesday, September 28 at 9:30 a.m., Commission Chairman Charles Baxley will hold a press briefing at the Laurens County Museum, located on South Public Square in the City of Laurens. Mr. Baxley will discuss plans for the statewide celebration of the American Revolution, as well as the projected impact of the celebration in Laurens County.
Laurens County has more than a dozen sites of historical note in the American Revolution, including the significant sites at Musgrove Mill, Hayes Station, Hammond’s Store and Rosemont plantation. The Laurens County American Revolution 250th Sestercentennial Committee is leading the effort locally to celebrate the American Revolution.
While in Laurens County, the State Commission members will also tour the Laurens County Museum, and the Hammond’s Store and Hayes Station historic sites. Durant Ashmore, a certified battlefield preservationist, will lead those tours.
“We are delighted to welcome the State American Revolution Commission to Laurens County.” Said Ernie Segars, the chairman of the Laurens County Committee. "Our Committee certainly wants to learn more about the state’s programs and plans to celebrate this most important event. And we also want to publicize and share information on the major effort currently underway in Laurens County to celebrate and share our county’s contributions in the Revolutionary war.”
