The Laurens County Trails Association hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the Loop Trail, a new section of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, on Friday.
The Laurens County Trails Association’s two-mile trail is the first of 16 projects funded through the county’s Capital Project Sales Tax referendum approved by voters in the November 2020 election.
“The trail will be a place where people can exercise and enjoy the area and it’s in a central location to serve everyone in the county,” said Bud Marchant, director of the Laurens County Trails Association.
With the trail located in Laurens County, those involved hope it will help bring together the entire county.
The money from the CPST is approximately $300,000. The cost as of now is approximately $200,000 and may be increased or decreased once construction begins.
The Laurens County Trails Association is aiming for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the fall to celebrate the opening of the trail.
