The SC Department of Employment and Workforce released their initial unemployment insurance claims data on Thursday for the week ending March 28, 2020.
The advance figures for South Carolina initial claims was 64,856, an increase of approximately 108.85 percent from the previous week’s count of 31,054 and a 3,149.3 percent increase from the week ending March 14, 2020.
This means that there were 64,856 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina who filed an initial claim during that week.
Laurens County currently has 692 intrastate claims for unemployment, compared to 239 a week ago.
