The unemployment rate in Laurens County rose slightly in December along with every other county in SC.
The Laurens County unemployment rate rose from 4.2 percent in November to 4.8 percent in December. The number of individuals working in Laurens County dropped from 29,083 in November to 28,819 in December. The unemployment rate for Laurens County was 2.5 percent in December of 2019.
The number of South Carolinians working in December decreased by 3,646 people over November 2020. This is a significant decrease of 93,232 people over December 2019.
Unemployment estimates increased in December to 107,253 people. That is an increase of 4,547 people since November 2020 and an increase of 49,974 over December 2019.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7 percent in December.
December 2020 unemployment rates for other counties of interest are:
Allendale - 8.6 (highest in SC)
Lexington - 3.5 (lowest in SC)
Union - 6.8
McCormick - 5.5
Greenwood - 5.1
Abbeville - 4.8
Spartanburg - 4.6
Greenville - 3.9
Newberry - 3.9
