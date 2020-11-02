Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) announced that beginning Monday, October 26, 2020, through Friday, November 13, 2020, the Laurens County Virtual Academy (LCVA) will be accepting requests for the second semester.
In order to plan for the second semester. LCSD 55 needs to collect numbers as soon as possible to allow the district to determine teaching assignments and to prepare for any increase in the number of students on campuses. Social distancing, the use of Plexiglas barriers, the wearing of masks (appropriate and approved face coverings), and other protective measures are expected to remain in place throughout the second semester.
LCVA is a five-day virtual learning option where students do not go into a school for the entire second semester. LCSD 55 designed LCVA to accommodate families who may not be ready to return to face-to-face instruction due to COVID-19 concerns or for those families and students who found online learning to be a good fit.
Students who wish to elect the LCVA learning option for the second semester or those current LCVA students who would prefer to return to face-to-face learning must submit the form by November 13, 2020. All students who register for LCVA or face-to-face learning are committed to that choice for the entire second semester. The second semester begins on February 1, 2021, and ends June 18, 2021.
LCSD 55 guarantees that it will grant all requests to attend LCVA or move to face-to-face instruction (for current LCVA students) as long as the form is completed by Friday, November 13, 2020. Parents must fill out a form for each student opting in or out of LCVA for the second semester.
Before the beginning of the second semester, parents will receive information from their child’s school, notifying them of their child’s teacher(s), schedule, and other information. Alterations in teacher assignments may occur for students based on changes in enrollment.
Students who are currently attending face-to-face and wish to continue learning in a school building do not need to fill out any form for the second semester.
LCSD 55 continues to monitor the cases among students and staff at each district location and provides updated numbers each Friday in a dashboard found on the district’s website at https://www.laurens55.org/.
