The Laurens County Virtual Academy (LCVA) will be hosting a virtual meeting for the parents of elementary age children who have registered for LCVA on Tuesday, August 18 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m..
The meeting will preview the EdMentum and Calvert learning systems that will be used for elementary LCVA students.
This meeting is only for elementary parents whose children will be attending LCVA during the first semester (or for those on the waiting list for LCVA). This information is not applicable to the model of eLearning that will be utilized for non-LCVA students when Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) is in a RED (all eLearning) or YELLOW (hybrid) phase instructional environment.
Parents interested in attending this virtual meeting must register at LCVA Elementary Parent Meeting on the LCSD 55 website at www.laurens55.org to receive a link to the meeting. For those parents unable to attend on August 18, a video recording of the meeting will be made available as soon as possible after the meeting.
