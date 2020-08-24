The Laurens County Virtual Academy (LCVA) will be hosting a virtual meeting for the parents of middle and high school age children who have registered for LCVA on Thursday, August 27 from 6:00 – 7:00 pm.
The meeting will provide an overview of the EdMentum learning system as well as focus on providing parents with helpful tips on how they can help their child succeed as a virtual student.
This meeting is only for middle and high school parents whose children will be attending LCVA during the first semester (or for those on the waiting list for LCVA). This information is not applicable to the model of eLearning that will be utilized for non-LCVA students when Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) is in a RED (all eLearning) or YELLOW (hybrid) phase instructional environment.
Parents interested in attending this virtual meeting must register at LCVA Middle and High School Parent Meeting on the LCSD 55 website at www.laurens55.org to receive a link to the meeting. For those parents unable to attend on August 27, a video recording of the meeting will be made available as soon as possible.
