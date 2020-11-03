Laurens County residents approved a capital project sales tax referendum 14,370-10,366 in the General Election on Tuesday night.
The Yes vote secured 58.09 percent of the ballots, compared to 41.91 percent for the No vote.
Just four of 33 precincts voted down the referendum, including Brewerton-Princeton(242-229), Hickory Tavern(811-778), Mount Olive(379-358) and Maddens(391-370).
The precincts that approved the referendum included:
Laurens 1: 199-113
Laurens 2: 122-65
Laurens 3: 223-193
Laurens 4: 221-146
Laurens 5: 658-329
Laurens 6: 572-274
Bailey: 414-235
Trinity Ridge: 552-382
Wattsville: 411-391
Barksdale-Narnie: 326-255
Clinton 1: 475-286
Clinton 2: 666-204
Joanna: 548-446
Lydia Mill: 412-205
Mountville: 235-149
Clinton 3: 674-349
Jones: 616-330
Owings: 266-200
Gray Court: 405-335
Greenpond: 558-515
Cooks: 872-603
Youngs: 424-332
Ora-Lanford: 312-266
Long Branch: 486-373
Cross Hill: 542-459
Waterloo: 548-459
Martins-Poplar Springs: 253-230
Ekom: 223-196
Clinton Mill: 405-214
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.