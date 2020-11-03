Penny Logo.png

Laurens County residents approved a capital project sales tax referendum 14,370-10,366 in the General Election on Tuesday night.

The Yes vote secured 58.09 percent of the ballots, compared to 41.91 percent for the No vote.

Just four of 33 precincts voted down the referendum, including Brewerton-Princeton(242-229), Hickory Tavern(811-778), Mount Olive(379-358) and Maddens(391-370).

The precincts that approved the referendum included:

Laurens 1: 199-113

Laurens 2: 122-65

Laurens 3: 223-193

Laurens 4: 221-146

Laurens 5: 658-329

Laurens 6: 572-274

Bailey: 414-235

Trinity Ridge: 552-382

Wattsville: 411-391

Barksdale-Narnie: 326-255

Clinton 1: 475-286

Clinton 2: 666-204

Joanna: 548-446

Lydia Mill: 412-205

Mountville: 235-149

Clinton 3: 674-349

Jones: 616-330

Owings: 266-200

Gray Court: 405-335

Greenpond: 558-515

Cooks: 872-603

Youngs: 424-332

Ora-Lanford: 312-266

Long Branch: 486-373

Cross Hill: 542-459

Waterloo: 548-459

Martins-Poplar Springs: 253-230

Ekom: 223-196

Clinton Mill: 405-214