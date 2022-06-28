Ellen Weaver won her runoff election on Tuesday for the Republican candidate for State Superintendent of Education, while Krystle Matthews won her runoff election for the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.
Weaver defeated Kathy Maness with 64.15 percent of the vote, 107,603-60,140.
In Laurens County, Weaver soundly defeated Maness 1,884-809, collecting nearly 70 percent of the vote.
Weaver will face Lisa Ellis in the general election on November 8. Ellis won the Democratic primary on June 14 with 50.11 percent of the vote.
Matthews defeated Catherine Fleming Bruce with 56.03 percent of the vote, 24,137-18,939.
In Laurens County, Bruce defeated Matthews 142-137, collecting 50.9 percent of the vote.
Matthews will face Republican Tim Scott in the general election.
Voter turnout was expectedly low in Laurens County with just 7.54 of registered voters casting a ballot on Tuesday.
