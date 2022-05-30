The Laurens County Women’s Leadership Luncheon - “Celebrating Our Voices and Our Votes” - will take place Saturday, June 4 at 11:30 AM in the Magnolia Room at the Laurens County Museum, located at 116 South Public Square in Laurens.
The Laurens County Museum volunteers will host the luncheon. which is the first event offered with the Smithsonian Museums on Mainstreet exhibit “Voices and Votes; Democracy in America”. The exhibit will run for six weeks at the museum beginning June 4. The luncheon celebrates women who have and are serving as leaders in communities all across Laurens County.
Elma Morrisson, Chair of the Luncheon Committee, and Laura Clifford, Executive Director of the Laurens County Museum, wanted to celebrate Women’s History Month back in March, but decided that linking the luncheon with the Smithsonian exhibit was a natural fit.
In addition to a catered lunch, a panel of speakers from across Laurens County and from diverse backgrounds will be featured. A ticket may be obtained from members of the committee and at the museum Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. A suggested donation of $5 will reserve a ticket. There is seating for 150.
The museum will kick-off its newest project of collecting oral histories from Laurens County residents that day. “Laurens County Stories“ will record stories and histories of family and community.
This event is sponsored by SC Humanities and Smithsonian Museums on Mainstreet. For more information, (864)681-3678, www.laurenscountymuseum.org, Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.