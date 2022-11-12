The Laurens County Young Republicans recently elected new leadership in their first meeting held since 2019.
Newly elected officers are:
- Chairman: Matthew Brownlee
- Vice-Chairman: Nicholas Babb
- Secretary: Justin Lane
- Treasurer: Samuel Rodekhor
"The YR Chapter in Laurens County has been stagnant for a while now. I'm glad to see that changing. As the Chairman of our Republican Party, I see a strong need for younger blood being involved in what we do,” said Luke Rankin. “I could not be prouder of Matthew Brownlee for stepping up to take the role of Chairman of the Laurens County Young Republicans. I look forward to working with Matthew to cultivate and attract more Young Republicans to our movement. The future has never been brighter."
As an auxiliary to the Republican Party, the YRs reach out to registered Republicans, 18 to 40 years of age, and provide them with better political knowledge and understanding of the issues of the day. The organization allows for people to connect and build relationships with local young conservatives.
“I am grateful to serve as the new Chairman for the YR chapter here in my hometown. Many in the county and surrounding areas have been waiting for a group like this to be involved with for quite a while,” said chairman Matthew Brownlee. “We are thankful for the growing support the chapter is receiving from elected officials and the young people in the area. I’m thrilled for what the future holds for the chapter as we grow in numbers and reach. Being involved with the chapter will give you the opportunity to connect with others at meetings or events we host in the near future that will be fun to attend and also impactful to our community. We will back Republican candidates during election periods and maintain close relationships with our current elected officials to strengthen the community.”
Anyone 18-40 years of age is eligible to participate.
For more information, contact Chairman Matthew Brownlee @ 864-684-5622 or Secretary Justin Lane @ 864-762-7923.
