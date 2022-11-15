The Laurens CPW board of commissioners approved a resolution on Monday night that accepts a bid from The Siemens Corporation and ABB Inc. for various components for a new Hunter Park Substation.
Siemens Corporation, of Munich, Germany, presented the lowest bid for 1 incoming circuit breaker, 2 transformer breakers and 18 voltage regulators to be installed in the Hunter Park Substation.
ABB Corporation of Cary, North Carolina presented the lowest bid for 2 bus circuit breakers and 6 feeder circuit breakers for the substation.
Both bids combined equal $1,009,128.00.
The resolution also authorizes General Manager John Young to execute all contracts related to this project.
