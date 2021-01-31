Laurens Commission of Public Works and Laurens District 55 are partnering up for a fourth year for an internship for students.
The positions are advertised through work-based learning at LDHS.
So far, they have had 1-2 students per year. Students have mostly worked in the office gaining experience in IT, GIS Mapping, and HR however, some have had the opportunity to gain some field experience.
They have mostly had students that are on track to study either pre-engineering or business.
Each intern works at least one semester, and, in some cases, they have been able to continue that work through the summer. CPW has not been able to hire any interns in full-time roles yet because most of these students head off to college after high school graduation.
The internship experience can open a student’s eyes to what the work-life looks like and can confirm their career path.
“I had an opportunity to participate in a work-based learning opportunity my senior year of high school at LDHS. That opportunity gave me an idea of what career and college path that I desired to head down and ultimately landed me my first full-time position,” said CPW Administrative Director Blake Davis.
“I encourage other businesses in our community to partner with LDHS as it is as beneficial for the company as it is the students,” he continued.
LDHS juniors and seniors who are interested may apply for these internships. Students must present a resume, application, and participate in an interview with HR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.