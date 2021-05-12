At their May meeting, the Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners approved a new natural gas rate.
The new rate is for small industrial service. The new rate was created after a representative from Arrowhawk Industries spoke at the April commissioners meeting. She questioned the rising rates for natural gas. Her bill went from $800 to $2,800. The nearly tripled price may put her out of business she told the board.
The rate she was currently on was changed from a commercial rate to an industrial rate. The industrial rate has a volume component to it and needed to reach 100,000 cubic feet per month to qualify for it.
The new rate states "service under the Small Industrial Service rate schedule shall apply to firm gas service to small industrial customers who annual gas consumption is less than 100,000 ccf."
General Manager John Young also announced that the administrative division received a $10,000 SCRED grant from Santee Copper. The grant will be used to install upgraded audio and video equipment in the training center.
Young announced that they also received the APPA 2020 Safety Award of Excellence Plaque. They received first place for their size utilities across the nation.
The commissioners voted to cancel June's board meeting with the reservation that they can have a called meeting if so needed. The cancelation is due to conferences starting back up and it would be difficult for them all to be at the meeting.
