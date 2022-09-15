At Monday's Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted on two items.
The first is rate changes for new customers dealing with connection feed and deposits. CPW will now charge a $10 application fee, raising it from $5. The fee covers credit checks and similar items. For the next business day service, electricity and gas will still be $30 but water is increasing from $10 to $30.
According to General Manager John Young, water prices were cheaper because the electricity truck used to turn the water on as well. Now, it is done by a service technician.
Transfer cost within the CPW system is also raised from $10 to $30. The cost will offset fees for behind-the-scene work and is now more in line with what others in the area cost.
The second matter approved deals with employee stipends for personal cell phones.
This policy is for employees who are not issued a CPW cell phone but are on regular stand-by calls and other after-hours work activities.
The new system, Daupler, is more interactive than the previous system used by CPW.
The stipends will be issued in April and October. The estimated amount is $150 for the year which is broken down into two $75 payments.
The stipend amount will be evaluated yearly.
