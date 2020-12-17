The Laurens Commission of Public Works has begun the next steps toward an upgrade of the electrical system serving the Hunter Industrial Park.
Resolution 20-05 gives CPW General Manager John Young permission to execute an encroachment agreement with CSX Railroad for overhead electric lines to be installed along the railway.
Along with the $5,100 per crossing (2), CPW will also need a $5 million insurance policy that will have a $2,500 one-time fee.
CPW has also received confirmation that they were approved for a grant of $8,000 to renovate the Hunter Industrial Park sign on Highway 221.
In other business, the commission unanimously voted to adopt the 2021 budget.
