Laurens Commission of Public Works unanimously approved changes to their water/waste tap and capacity fees at their July meeting.
“Capacity fees are collected to recover part of the cost of expanding the water infrastructure to serve new development," said CPW general manager John Young. "Capacity fees offset the cost of developing the new service directly from the customer who will benefit from the service and will recover major costs associated with expanding water infrastructure, including but not limited to treatment facilities, storage facilities, pumps, transmission mains and lines, and other capital equipment related to system capacity.”
The fee does not affect existing customers.
The new rates range from $1,750-$5,000 inside the city limits to $2,625-$7,500.00 outside the city.
The charges include the connection fee, and the commission will install the line from the water meter to the water main which shall be located at the edge of the customer’s property.
It is estimated of being a one-time charge of $500 for water and $750 for sewer per single family home.
The commission also voted to purchase a refurbished, transformer for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Backup Generator. The cost will be $21,950. A new transformer would cost $50,000 according to Young.
The 2021 budget will now be adjusted to cover the cost of the transformer.
