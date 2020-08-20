The Laurens CPW has began a major street light upgrade program.
Starting this week, crews will be replacing 264 high pressure sodium and mercury vapor lights with state-of-the-art LED lights. The new lights operate on about 1/3 of the electricity of the older technology with a much longer life span. The project will take two to three months to complete depending on the weather.
The following streets are scheduled for the upgrade:
West Main – Church Street to Stagecoach Road
Chestnut Street – West Main to end of Chestnut Street Ext
Fairground Road – Exchange Drive to the DMV office
East Main – The Square to Garlington Street
South Harper – East Main at the Square to Welcome to Laurens Sign on Greenwood Highway
South Harper Street Ext – Greenwood Highway to the rail road tracks
North Harper Street – Major intersection to Beattie Street
Farley Avenue – entire length
Pine Haven Street – Pine Haven Street Ext to Southdale Street
Fleming Street Ext – Exchange Drive to former BF Shaw
Fleming Street – Major intersection to Fairground Road
