street lights

The Laurens CPW has began a major street light upgrade program.

Starting this week, crews will be replacing 264 high pressure sodium and mercury vapor lights with state-of-the-art LED lights. The new lights operate on about 1/3 of the electricity of the older technology with a much longer life span. The project will take two to three months to complete depending on the weather.

The following streets are scheduled for the upgrade:

West Main – Church Street to Stagecoach Road

Chestnut Street – West Main to end of Chestnut Street Ext

Fairground Road – Exchange Drive to the DMV office

East Main – The Square to Garlington Street

South Harper – East Main at the Square to Welcome to Laurens Sign on Greenwood Highway

South Harper Street Ext – Greenwood Highway to the rail road tracks

North Harper Street – Major intersection to Beattie Street

Farley Avenue – entire length

Pine Haven Street – Pine Haven Street Ext to Southdale Street

Fleming Street Ext – Exchange Drive to former BF Shaw

Fleming Street – Major intersection to Fairground Road