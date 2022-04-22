The City of Laurens and Laurens CPW started the day on Friday picking up trash throughout the city limits in an effort to continue to beautify the City of Laurens.
After the clean-up was complete, the City of Laurens and CPW employees participated in the first annual kickball rivalry game, the Battle for the Golden Cone, at Collyar Park in Laurens.
Both teams adopted new mascots for the occasion: the City Hall Homing Cats and the CPW Smoking Squirrels.
According to City Administrator Eric Delgado, Homing Cats comes from a voice mail that he received from a citizen from another municipality. Delgado said the person was concerned that her neighbor was training “homing” cats to spy on her and attack her.
One would have to assume that Smoking Squirrels refers to a furry friend that meets their demise on a power line...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.