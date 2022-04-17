The April 11th meeting marked the 100th anniversary of the first Laurens Commission of Public Works’ commissioners' meeting.
They had their first meeting in 1922 when the first three commissioners were elected.
In February of 1922, the South Carolina General Assembly enacted a law creating the Laurens Board of Commissioners of Public Works.
A report read at the meeting from 1922 stated that 50% loss of electricity being delivered to the customers and that 410 light customers and 511 water customers were on record. The CPW reported 125 water meters that month, noting that 75% of them were “worthless."
Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn addressed those in attendance. Reading from an old Laurens County Advertiser, Senn stated that in June 1921 the commissioners had to report to the city council instead of being their board.
The same article suggested that commissioners should be elected officials so that they are not affected by political considerations.
A municipal election followed in 1922 and lead to the first three CPW commissioners being elected.
“The relationship between the city and CPW is as strong now as it has ever been,” stated Senn. “I look forward to the continued role that CPW will have in improving the city of Laurens.
The Commission was presented with a resolution from the South Carolina Senate. The resolution congratulated them on their 100 years of service to Laurens.
Resolution 22-05 was approved commemorating the 100th anniversary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.