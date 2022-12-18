Laurens Commission of Public Works General Manager John Young recently presented a list of highlights for the commission in 2022.
The list highlighted the top 11 accomplishments for the CPW in the past year:
For the third time since 2018, they have gone all year with zero recordable accidents
This year marks their 100th Anniversary 1922 - 2022.
For the 10th year in a row, the CPW's electric rate is below the state average price per kWh.
Laurens CPW - 12.62 cents per kWh. State Average - 14.21 cents per kWh
For the 10th year in a row, their natural gas rate is well below the state average.
Laurens PW-$19.71 per thousand cubic feet. State Average-$29.20 per thousand cubic feet
Their new online customer service survey netted more than 5 times the usual number of respondents with 86% either satisfied or very satisfied with the CPW.
The Little River Sewer Rehab project was the first major sewer upgrade since 2015.
They completed the surge tank project at the Lake Rabon Pump Station.
They implemented a new after-hours dispatching service that will provide better service and save over $5,000 per year.
For the first time in over 20 years, the CPW has begun construction on a new electric substation.
The Williams Street Tank Rehab Project was completed.
Euro Pastry invests $23 million in the former Muffin Mam plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.