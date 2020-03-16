The Laurens CPW has closed its offices to walk-in traffic to help protect the community from the spread of Covid-19.
The drive-through window will remain open and all other day-to-day operations will continue as normal. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of options that minimize their exposure to illness:
- Make payments by phone: 1-888-678-1985
- Make payments, initiate service or manage your account using our SmartHub app, or online at LCPW.com
“As always, we will work with customers that are experiencing financial difficulties during this national emergency,” said John Young, CPW general manager. “The health and safety of our employees and the community is of primary importance. Please rest assured that we have plans in place to ensure that you will continue to receive the same reliable neighborly service that you’ve always enjoyed.”
Visit their Facebook page or call 864-681-4300 for updates or if you have any questions or concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.