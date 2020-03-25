In an effort to keep employees safe and reduce the possibility of spreading the COVID-19 virus in the community, Laurens CPW is ceasing all non-essential activities and closing their office until further notice.
All CPW employees are either staggering their schedules or working from home. Other than this, CPW says customers shouldn’t notice any difference in their CPW services.
According to CPW, customers will continue to receive a monthly bill statement, but the usage amounts will be based on a 12-month average.
"When we are able to read meters again, customer’s accounts will be trued up to reflect their actual usage," said CPW in a release.
The CPW will not be disconnecting for non-payment for the duration of this event. Customers are encouraged to continue to make payments though their web site (LCPW.com), by phone (864-681-4300 Option 2), by U.S. Mail or they may drop off their payments in the CPW drop box (no cash please).
Please see their Facebook page, web site (LCPW.com) or call 681-4300 if you have any questions or concerns.
"We realize these are extraordinary times. Please be assured that we have all the necessary plans in place to ensure that customers continue to receive the same reliable, neighborly service that they’ve come to expect from the CPW during this unprecedented event."
