Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners unanimously approved a resolution approving the acceptance of a $241,340 bid from QUI Inc. for a new data acquisition system for the LCPW electronic division.
As included in most resolutions, it also authorizes General Manager John Young to execute the necessary documents related to the project.
The new SCADA system has been in use for 10-12 years.
Young stated that the cost of the system was in this years budget. QUI Inc.’s bid was the lowest bid received.
The new CPW after-hours answering system, Daupler, has encountered some technical issues, resulting in the start date being pushed back until August 15. The original expected start date was August 1.
Young discussed a public awareness survey that they are currently conducting. The survey’s are being conducted by Blue Otter. It is for customer and non-customers to evaluate the effectiveness of their Public Awareness efforts.
Blue Otter also conducted this survey 5 years ago.
