RUNNING WATER

As a precautionary measure, the Laurens Commission of Public Works advises water customers located at the addresses below to vigorously boil their water at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until further notice. 

Also, ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

The CPW reported a large water main break over the weekend. CPW officials are waiting on results from DHEC testing the water to ensure safety.  

Church St form Hillcrest Dr to Kingston Dr

Olive Lawton St                                                       

Rosemary Ln

Oakland Heights                                                     

Fullbright Rd

High St                                                                        

Narnie Rd

Independence Ave                                                 

Kingston Dr

Robins Run                                                               

Lynn Ave

Bryson Dr                                                                  

Jennifer Ln

Coleman St                                                               

Lakeview Dr

Glendale Ave                                                            

Windsor Dr

Henry St                                                                     

Churchill Ave

Southview Dr                                                           

Charles St

Laurens Glen Apartments                                    

Montgomery St

Eden St                                                                       

Westminister Ave

Spring St                                                                    

Oakwood Dr