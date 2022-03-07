The Laurens Commission of Public Works announced on Monday that there will be a power outage on Sunday morning, April 3, beginning at 2am for select customers.
This outage involves the substation on Caroline Street which Duke Energy shares with the Laurens CPW. This outage will last for approximately 45 minutes.
The outage is needed so that Duke personnel can connect a portable transformer that will allow the transformer currently in service to be taken offline for maintenance.
If unfavorable weather conditions occur on the planned date, Duke Energy has an alternate date of April 10 at 2am for this work.
When the maintenance work is completed, another 45 minute outage will be needed to disconnect the portable transformer and place the permanent transformer back in service. That date will be announced at a later time.
