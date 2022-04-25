The Laurens Commission of Public Works announced on Monday that there will be a power outage on Sunday morning, May 1, beginning at 2am for most of the city of Laurens.
This outage will last for approximately 45 minutes.
The outage is needed so that Duke personnel can disconnect the portable transformer that has been supplying power to the station and reconnect the primary transformer that has been undergoing maintenance and repairs.
