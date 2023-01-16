The Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners approved a $1,000 donation to the Harvest Hope Food Bank at their monthly meeting last week.
The recent cold temperatures caused the power to go out in half of the building at Harvest Hope that included the freezers and refrigerators. This led to over $1,000 worth of food spoiling.
In other business, customers were reminded that the hours of operation for the CPW office have changed. The new hours are 8:00 AM-5:00 PM Monday – Thursday and 8:00 AM-11:30 AM on Fridays.
