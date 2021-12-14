The Laurens CPW electric division recently received a safety award from ElectriCities for not having any lost work time accidents.
ElectriCities provides line worker and safety training for municipal utilities in North and South Carolina. The CPW has won this award from ElectriCities for three straight years.
Pictured above left to right: Jeff Freeman (ElectriCities), Ross Whitehurst (ElectriCities), Jared Fuller, JW Veal, Jason Osborne, Mike Hocker, Chad Hester, Randy Gibson, Jesse Sward, David Wolgamott, Steve Clayton, Kalen Sipes, Colby Templeton, (Not pictured - Robby Howard, Electric Superintendent)
