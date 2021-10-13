The Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners approved a resolution at their meeting this week to expand the use of vouchers for water and wastewater services.
The board authorized General Manager John Young to execute documents expanding the use of vouchers for Water and Wastewater services in addition to electricity and natural gas for low-income families similar to LIHEAP.
LIHEAP is low income home energy assistance program that assists eligible low-income households with their heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs.
Young also announced that the natural gas division has replaced 80 meters. These meters have been replaced with electronic reading devices.
