Laurens Commission of Public Works General Manager John Young announced at the CPW board of commissioners meeting on Monday night that they met 9 out of 10 goals they set for 2022.
The one goal that was not met was that no division will spend over it’s budget. The increase in gas prices and some accounting issues can be credited with why this goal was the only one not met.
Below are the ten goals and how each goal was met.
1. The CPW's lowest residential rate for electricity will be within 10% of the state average as reported by DOE.
- Green Grid Rate is $0.1262 cents per kWh, State Average is $0.1421 cents per kWh.
2. The CPW's lowest residential rate for natural gas will be within 5% of the state average as reported by DOE.
- CPW Natural Gas Rate is $19.71 per thousand cubic feet. State Average is $29.20 per thousand cubic feet.
3. The CPW will receive an overall score of 8.5 or higher (on a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 as the highest) on the annual customer satisfaction survey.
- Overall satisfaction score was 8.6 (86% indicated either satisfied or very satisfied).
4. CPW will have less than the average number of OSHA recordable accidents for similar type organizations (4.16).
- Zero Accidents this year.
5. Unmetered natural gas losses will be below 2.5% for the year (Unmetered includes leaks, inaccurate meters and accounting overlaps).
- Currently at 1.87%
6. Overtime will be 5% or less of total regular time hours (excluding uncontrollable events).
7. On average, CPW employees will miss no more than 40 hours during the year due to illness (excluding major illnesses).
- The average sick hours per employee is 27.8 hours.
8. The Average Service Availability Index (ASA1) is the ratio of the total number of minutes that service was available as compared to the total number of minutes demanded in a time period. The CPW's ASAl score will be higher than the APPA regional average of 99.5423% (excluding major!storms and other uncontrollable events).
- Current ASAI is 99.989%
9. The CPW will be in full compliance with all regulatory agencies.
- There are no current issues with any regulatory agencies
10. Each division will spend no more than budgeted.
- As of October, CPW was 2.5% over budget for O&M and 6.7% over for capital expenses (Natural gas purchases and accounting issues make up most of this deficit)
