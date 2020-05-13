Laurens CPW General Manager issued an advisory on Wednesday regarding natural gas lines in the city.
"We are currently experiencing an issue with some natural gas lines in the city. There appears to be an excessive amount of air in the gas system. While this doesn’t necessarily create a safety issue, it does cause a problem for gas appliances with pilot lights. Our crews are working to identify the cause of the problem and correct it. Please contact the CPW at 681-4300 if you have a problem with any of your natural gas appliances."
