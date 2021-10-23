As a precautionary measure, the Laurens Commission of Public Works advises the water customers located at the addresses below to vigorously boil their water at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23.
Also, ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted.
Church St form Hillcrest Dr to Kingston Dr
Olive Lawton St
Rosemary Ln
Oakland Heights
Fullbright Rd
High St
Narnie Rd
Independence Ave
Kingston Dr
Robins Run
Lynn Ave
Bryson Dr
Jennifer Ln
Coleman St
Lakeview Dr
Glendale Ave
Windsor Dr
Henry St
Churchill Ave
Southview Dr
Charles St
Laurens Glen Apartments
Montgomery St
Eden St
Westminister Ave
Spring St
Oakwood Dr
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.