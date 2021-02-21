LCPW seeking new solution for discolored water

 

The Laurens Commission of Public Works is advising their water customers located at the below addresses to vigorously boil their water at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking after 8:00 am on February 21.

Ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted. 

S. Harper Ext. after Campbell St                        

Beasley St

Campbell St                                                              

Short St

First St                                                                        

Young St

Second St                                                                  

Shands St

Third St                                                                      

Stuart St

Pleasant Dr                                                               

Truman St

Brewster Ln                                                              

Rain Tree Dr

Hooker Ave                                                               

Gatewood Dr

Houston Ave                                                            

Gabriel Dr

Perry Dean Rd                                                         

Paul St

Wynetta St                                                                

Watson St

Foxfire Rd                                                                  

Blakely Rd

Powers Rd                                                                 

Sherman Dr