The Laurens Commission of Public Works is advising their water customers located at the below addresses to vigorously boil their water at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking after 8:00 am on February 21.
Ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted.
S. Harper Ext. after Campbell St
Beasley St
Campbell St
Short St
First St
Young St
Second St
Shands St
Third St
Stuart St
Pleasant Dr
Truman St
Brewster Ln
Rain Tree Dr
Hooker Ave
Gatewood Dr
Houston Ave
Gabriel Dr
Perry Dean Rd
Paul St
Wynetta St
Watson St
Foxfire Rd
Blakely Rd
Powers Rd
Sherman Dr
