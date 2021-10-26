RUNNING WATER

The boil water advisory for the addresses listed below has been lifted on Tuesday, October 26, at 11:30 a.m., according to the Laurens Commission of Public Works.   

Residents of the affected areas no longer need to boil their water. 

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience," said CPW General Manager John Young. 

The CPW reported a large water main break over the weekend.   

Church St form Hillcrest Dr to Kingston Dr

Olive Lawton St                                                       

Rosemary Ln

Oakland Heights                                                     

Fullbright Rd

High St                                                                        

Narnie Rd

Independence Ave                                                 

Kingston Dr

Robins Run                                                               

Lynn Ave

Bryson Dr                                                                  

Jennifer Ln

Coleman St                                                               

Lakeview Dr

Glendale Ave                                                            

Windsor Dr

Henry St                                                                     

Churchill Ave

Southview Dr                                                           

Charles St

Laurens Glen Apartments                                    

Montgomery St

Eden St                                                                       

Westminister Ave

Spring St                                                                    

Oakwood Dr