The boil water advisory for the addresses listed below has been lifted on Tuesday, October 26, at 11:30 a.m., according to the Laurens Commission of Public Works.
Residents of the affected areas no longer need to boil their water.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience," said CPW General Manager John Young.
The CPW reported a large water main break over the weekend.
Church St form Hillcrest Dr to Kingston Dr
Olive Lawton St
Rosemary Ln
Oakland Heights
Fullbright Rd
High St
Narnie Rd
Independence Ave
Kingston Dr
Robins Run
Lynn Ave
Bryson Dr
Jennifer Ln
Coleman St
Lakeview Dr
Glendale Ave
Windsor Dr
Henry St
Churchill Ave
Southview Dr
Charles St
Laurens Glen Apartments
Montgomery St
Eden St
Westminister Ave
Spring St
Oakwood Dr
