LCPW seeking new solution for discolored water

 

The Laurens Commission of Public Works is advising their water customers located at the below addresses that they have lifted the boil water advisory, effective 11:30am on Wednesday, Feb. 24. 

Residents of the affected areas will no longer need to boil their water.  

S. Harper Ext. after Campbell St                        

Beasley St

Campbell St                                                              

Short St

First St                                                                        

Young St

Second St                                                                  

Shands St

Third St                                                                      

Stuart St

Pleasant Dr                                                               

Truman St

Brewster Ln                                                              

Rain Tree Dr

Hooker Ave                                                               

Gatewood Dr

Houston Ave                                                            

Gabriel Dr

Perry Dean Rd                                                         

Paul St

Wynetta St                                                                

Watson St

Foxfire Rd                                                                  

Blakely Rd

Powers Rd                                                                 

Sherman Dr