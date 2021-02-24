The Laurens Commission of Public Works is advising their water customers located at the below addresses that they have lifted the boil water advisory, effective 11:30am on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Residents of the affected areas will no longer need to boil their water.
S. Harper Ext. after Campbell St
Beasley St
Campbell St
Short St
First St
Young St
Second St
Shands St
Third St
Stuart St
Pleasant Dr
Truman St
Brewster Ln
Rain Tree Dr
Hooker Ave
Gatewood Dr
Houston Ave
Gabriel Dr
Perry Dean Rd
Paul St
Wynetta St
Watson St
Foxfire Rd
Blakely Rd
Powers Rd
Sherman Dr
