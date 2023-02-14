At their monthly meeting on Monday night, Laurens Commission of Public Works commissioners meeting voted on a change to the employee vacation and sick time policy.
Previously, employees had to take their vacation or sick time in one-hour increments. This was mainly due to the use of time cards.
Since they are using a new system, employees are now allowed to take a vacation or sick days in 30-minute increments.
In other business, it was also announced that Susan Taylor retired after working for LCPW for 27 years.
LCPW also announced the hiring of Brandi Balcome as a customer service representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.