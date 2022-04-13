At April’s commissioner’s meeting, Laurens CPW passed changes to their standby duty pay rates. All but one commissioner voted yes to the changes.
Because of services provided by CPW, it is necessary for non-exempt personnel to be on standby duty status to respond to calls on a 24-7 basis. Standby duty starts at 8 AM on Monday and continues until the following Monday morning. For each department there will be one standby person and one standby assistant.
For this duty, employees on standby will now receive an additional one hour at their regular hourly rate per day on standby and standby assistants will now receive one half hour at their regular hourly rate on standby added to that week's wages.
For any work performed by these employees outside the normal working hours of the CPW, these personnel will be compensated at 1-1/2 times their regular hourly rate; provided, however, that compensation for any work performed shall not be less than one hour's pay at 1-1/2 times the rate; and provided, further, that no employee shall receive more than 1-1/2 times his/her regular hourly rate for any particular hour.
Changing of the policy began when the policy was questioned while applying for grants. No date was found to determine when the policy was last updated but it is believed to be old, maybe from the 1990s.
Gary Bailey of Love, Bailey, and Associates filed his company’s 1st report as the new auditor for the CPW at Monday’s meeting. They found no need for suggestions for the CPW journal entries. The audit found that the CPW had 8 months of operating cash.
Bailey also noted that CPW’s revenue increased 7% and that expenses increased by 8%.
The commissioners also passed changes to their after-hours call services. By switching to Doppler, a call center-like service, they will be saving $6,000 per year. The change would take place gradually and will keep the phone lines open during outages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.