The Laurens Commission of Public Works released a statement on Monday afternoon announcing the passing of longtime commissioner Brenda Holland Curry.
"It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of longtime Commissioner and Vice Chair Brenda Holland Curry. Commissioner Curry was appointed to fill the vacancy left when Commissioner Willie Paden Retired in 2010 and was elected to a second term in 2017."
"The commissioners, CPW staff and those in the public who were blessed to have known and worked with her, know that she was full of life and possessed great personal grace. She will be remembered for her many contributions, not only to the CPW, but to the citizens of Laurens. Brenda will be truly missed, and we will treasure her memory always," said Commission Chairman Parker Moore.
