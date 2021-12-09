With 2021 coming to a close, the Laurens Commission of Public Works sent out surveys to see how their customers feel.
400 randomly selected customers received surveys, with 70 responses sent in. The customers used a 1-10 rating scale, with 10 being the best rating.
Employees attributes were the first topic results presented Monday night.
Friendly/Courteous, professional, and safety-conscious scores all had a rating of 9 or higher.
The next topic was utility rates. For fair and good value, the scores were 8.8 and 8.9 respectively.
When it came to CPW policies, they scored 8.8 for being fair and 8.9 for being appropriate.
For facilities, both convenient and neat/orderly scored over 9.
For overall satisfaction, customers scored CPW at 9.2. Other attributes scored as followed:
- Reliable Services: 9.5
- Quality Drinking Water: 8.4
- Community-focused: 9.1
- Easy to contact: 9.3
- Concerned with the customer: 9.1
All ratings given by customers increased from 2020 to 2021.
The 2022 budget was approved at Monday's meeting. This included a $2.00 increase in facility fees.
It was also approved that CPW will match its customer's contributions to their Community Changes fund.
This year customers raised $3,211.37. CPW will match that amount and donate the money to the Baptist Crisis Center.
To begin donating, customers can call the CPW office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.