The Laurens Commission of Public Works has received several calls concerning solar companies operating in the area.
“These calls are inquiring about a solar company in the area claiming the CPW endorsed their products,” said CPW General Manager John Young. “This could not be farther from the truth. We never endorse one company over another. The CPW has a solar energy company, but we don’t recommend or endorse any solar company. We do strongly recommend that anyone interested in solar generation to visit the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff’s website regarding solar power at https://solar.sc.gov before contacting these companies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.