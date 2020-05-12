Over 500 customers have past due utility bills, the Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners heard on Monday night at their monthly meeting.
The total of those unpaid bills is approximately $200,000. As of now, they have not decided when they will start disconnecting services for those that are past due.
CPW decided in March to not disconnect customers due to failure to pay during the COVID-19 crisis.
General Manager John Young assured the commissioners that all employees are working, but the lobby at the CPW office on Church Street is still closed.
The commissioners voted unanimously to allow more flexibility in carrying over vacation time by employees. The vote allows employees to carry over their vacation time that they were previously not allowed to.
Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn discussed his request for trails. His request was for a trail system that would go from the City of Laurens to the City of Clinton. The trails would be for recreational use that would put no liability on the CPW. Mayor Senn says Prisma Hospital is incredibly supportive of the trails. He believes that using land the city already owns would be a great starting place.
This past week Mayor Senn also was able to volunteer to go up on the Fleming Street Tank during a routine inspection. The Fleming Street Tank is the largest of CPW’s seven water storage tanks and has a patriotic red, white, and blue theme.
