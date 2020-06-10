The Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners heard the news at their Monday night meeting that things are starting to get back to normal.
All disconnects for non-payment have been caught up. The normal operating disconnect process has started back up. For those customers who are having a hard time catching up due to not being able to work, they will continue to work with them.
The natural gas division has been working with Pipeline Integrity to survey residential areas for leaks. Last month they did inside the city limits and this month they doing outside the city limits. According to General Manager John Young, they are pleased to announce that they almost finished and have not found many leaks.
For the electric division, they have almost all the poles up on Highway 221 that will connect them to the new 7-Eleven adjacent to I-385.
During April, a large portion of bills were estimated because of keeping meter readers at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credits were added to people's bills and those with rather large credits were issued a check.
The lobby of CPW is still closed at this time but customers can continue to conduct business through the drive-up window.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.