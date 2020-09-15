Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners unanimously decided in their monthly meeting on Monday night to match last years $3000 donation to the Christmas in the City program.
The Laurens Police Department will be hosting a golf tournament on October 30 at the Lakeside Country Club to also help raise funds for Christmas in the City. They were able to raise $11,000 last year. The program typically works with getting gifts for 150-200 kids in the community, from birth to age 17.
In other news:
- For the month of July, the electric division had a strong month, ending under budget for the month.
- Each division has improved since this time last year. So far they are 48% under budget.
