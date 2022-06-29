After an executive session during a called meeting on Tuesday, Laurens Commission of Public Works commissioners voted unanimously to approve a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the CPW and the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission.
According to CPW General Manager John Young, the basis of the MOU was to extend the current raw water agreement, which ends June 30 until July 30, establish a new 40-year raw water agreement, and settle some territorial issues between the two agencies.
Laurens CPW and LCWSC are presently working on a binding intergovernmental agreement to be approved at a later date.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved a mid-year 5 percent cost-of-living increase to address the current job market and economic conditions.
