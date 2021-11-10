With the cost of natural gas on the rise, Laurens Commission of Public Works broke down some of the reasons behind the increase at the monthly meeting on Monday night.
Operations Manager Keith Wood said pricing increased 400% in 2020 and 200% from June 2021 to now.
Some of the reasons Wood gave for the increase included:
- Significant increases in demand as European and Asian countries shift from coal-fired electric generation to natural gas.
- The US is exporting record amounts of natural gas to Europe and Asia.
- The US is producing less gas than 2 years ago due to pressure from Biden Administration over environmental concerns.
- The increased cost of raw materials means higher costs to frack.
CPW customers have not had a base rate price increase since January 2016. In 2022, there will be a $2.00 increase in monthly facility charges.
To help keep the cost low for their customers, CPW has been replacing old steel gas lines and meters that has significantly reduced system gas leaks. This is estimated to save approximately $420,000 every year.
They also have some ideas as to how the customers can help keep their costs down as well. Some of those are:
- Weatherize - ensure sufficient insulation levels.
- Weatherstrip windows and doors.
- Have the HVAC system inspected and tuned.
- Be aware of thermostat settings.
CPW customers can also ask about a balanced payment plan.
