Laurens has officially opened their splash pad.
The ribbon cutting on Wednesday celebrated the long awaited arrival of Laurens’ first splash pad.
With the warmer weather, kids waited while Mayor Nathan Senn spoke about what all went into bringing the pad to Laurens, who helped make it happen and all the events that could be held out of season.
The space will be available for birthday parties, dances, and other events when the season isn’t right for the splash pad to operate.
Senn also thanked former city administrator Gary Coleman as he was in office when the process began.
One of the causes for the delayed opening was due to supply chain issues. The city was waiting on the faucets the water came out of.
While finishing up his speech, rain began to fall on Mayor Senn and those in attendance.
Kids rushed to join Mayor Senn as he hit the button to turn the water on for the first time.
